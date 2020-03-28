Saturday, March 28, 2020
Stunning photos show Pope Francis praying to an empty St. Peter's Square amid the coronavirus
By Joshua Bote USA TODAY
As Easter approaches, images from an empty St. Peter's Square during a prayer Friday paint a stark portrait of the Vatican, which, along with surrounding Italy, has been afflicted by coronavirus.
During the Urbi and Orbi prayer, Pope Francis stood underneath a canopy as he spoke to an empty St. Peter's Square.
The Pope likened the coronavirus pandemic to an "unexpected, turbulent storm" that brings us on "the same boat."
He also expressed gratitude for the "ordinary people ... who do not appear in newspaper and magazine headlines" – doctors, nurses, grocery store workers and cleaners, among other essential employees working at the frontline of the pandemic. Read more >>