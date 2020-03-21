Saturday, March 21, 2020
Study finds digestive issues are a common Covid-19 symptom and can point to worse prognosis
By John Anderer
As the Covid-19 situation continues to change and evolve on an almost hourly basis, medical professionals all over the world are constantly making discoveries about this new virus and its nature. Now, a new study has some pretty important news about how the virus manifests itself in one’s body. It doesn’t just attack the respiratory system.
Digestive and stomach problems are very common in Covid-19 patients, according to research just published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. In fact, among a group of 204 coronavirus patients analyzed in the Hubei province of China, nearly half (99 patients, 48.5%) of the group cited stomach issues like diarrhea and loss of appetite as their main symptom, above even breathing problems. Read more >>