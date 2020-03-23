Streaming Apps Suddenly Face the Coronavirus Test

While TV viewership will go up, the surge in demand may expose more of the industry’s problems.
Consumer behavior will be interesting to observe as the streaming experiment meets the social-distancing experiment. Photographer: kizilkayaphotos/iStockphoto
What’s on TV is a relatively minor concern in the grand scheme of things: The novel coronavirus is now present in every U.S. state, and more than 300 people in the country are known to have died as a result of Covid-19. At this rate, hospitals worry they’ll run out of space and life-saving equipment, and so Americans are being advised to hunker down to slow the spread. In this nationwide social-distancing experiment, media companies such as Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. do have a role to play. The isolation will only get more difficult as the days wear on. Entertainment can help keep us from going stir-crazy and from giving in to the temptation to meet up with friends and go back to normal life. Read more >>