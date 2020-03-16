States order bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Gov. DeWine. Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images
Several state governments on Sunday called for the closure of bars and restaurants, a drastic step to enforce "social distancing" that follows similar measures in Europe, where the coronavirus outbreak has put tremendous strain on health resources.
Driving the news: Washington state became on Sunday night the latest to announce the temporary shutdown of restaurants, bars and entertainment and recreational facilities statewide. Restaurants can continue take-out and delivery service. "Retail outlets can stay open with reduced occupancy," Gov. Jay Inslee said. Read more >>