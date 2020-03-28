Spanish Princess Becomes the First Royal to Die of Coronavirus Complications

Princess Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma
by ALYSSA MORIN
Princess Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma has become the first member of a royal family to pass away due to Coronavirus complications.
The Spanish princess' younger brother took to social media to announce the tragedy on Thursday.
"On this afternoon… our sister Maria Teresa de Borbón-Parma and Borbón Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma, the Duke of Aranjuez, said in a statement on Facebook. Read more >>