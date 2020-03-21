Saturday, March 21, 2020
Sounds of Encouragement - Marriage & Family Counseling Services is Open to Receive Clients
MARRIAGE & FAMILY COUNSELING SERVICES
Is receiving clients following the Government's guidelines.
➧The last client each day is at 7:30 p.m. to allow for clients to get home before 9 p.m.
➧Not more than two clients will be received in the office at one time.
➧No shaking of hands or hugging.
➧The office is regularly sanitized.
➧Sick persons or persons with a cough do not come to therapy.
➧Persons desiring to have a video/telephone session can request to do so. Payments for these sessions can be made online. Online sessions can be later than 7:30 p.m.
Call 242-327-1980 to make your appointment
I encourage everyone to keep calm.
The "storm" may be long, but it will be over.
Barrington H. Brennen