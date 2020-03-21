Saturday, March 21, 2020

Sounds of Encouragement - Marriage & Family Counseling Services is Open to Receive Clients


MARRIAGE & FAMILY COUNSELING SERVICES
Is receiving clients following the Government's guidelines. 

    ➧The last client each day is at 7:30 p.m. to allow for clients to get home before 9 p.m.
    ➧Not more than two clients will be received in the office at one time.
    ➧No shaking of hands or hugging.
    ➧The office is regularly sanitized.
    ➧Sick persons or persons with a cough do not come to therapy.
    ➧Persons desiring to have a video/telephone session can request to do so.  Payments for these sessions can be made online.  Online sessions can be later than 7:30 p.m.

Call 242-327-1980 to make your appointment

I encourage everyone to keep calm.
The "storm" may be long, but it will be over.

Barrington H. Brennen
