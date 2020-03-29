Some Spring Breakers Now Regret Traveling

People enjoying South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. (photo via Africanway/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States, spring breakers and young travelers quickly drew ire from the general public for packing Florida beaches despite the CDC’s urging for social distancing. Now, with nearly 55,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the U.S., many of those spring breakers are realizing the consequences of their own hubris.
Many former spring breakers who had previously expressed indifference to the risks of contracting and spreading the coronavirus have changed their tune after many travelers, including at least six University of Tampa students, tested positive after returning from spring break. Read more >>