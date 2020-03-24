Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Some people just won't stay home during a pandemic. Six reasons may explain why
By Scottie Andrew, CNN
(CNN)Living through a pandemic is strange. Most of us have never been asked to make sacrifices like this before -- staying home and limiting contact with others.
All that disruption can make people anxious. And for some, that includes ignoring the novel coronavirus altogether and carrying on as though it's business as usual.
Despite repeated pleas from public health and government officials to stay home and slow the spread of Covid-19, many people just won't.
Spring breakers crowding beaches. Shoppers packed in grocery store aisles. Older adults refusing to skip church.
Why won't some people take the threat seriously?
Psychologists say there are a handful of reasons -- and most of them come down to human nature. Read more >>