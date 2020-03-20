Friday, March 20, 2020

Small business face “tsunami” COVID-19 blow

Mark Turnquest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The COVID-19 pandemic will likely have a tsunami-like impact on the Bahamian small business sector, a local consultant said yesterday.

Mark Turnquest, principal of Mark A Turnquest Consulting told Eyewitness News, that small businesses were facing at least “three months of hurt”.

“This is going to be like a tsunami,” Turnquest said.

“This is like a hurricane times ten. Most of these small businesses don’t have any sort of disaster management programme and no one expected this situation. You also have to consider that tourism is a major component of the country’s economic mode and that is being negatively impacted right now.”  Read more >>
