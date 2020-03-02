Monday, March 2, 2020
Six Now In Coronavirus Quarantine
By FARRAH JOHNSON
THE number of Bahamians in quarantine for signs related to the novel coronavirus has increased to six, according to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.
On Monday, four Bahamians were placed in quarantine after travelling on a Canadian flight with a passenger that tested positive for the deadly disease.
Yesterday, Dr Sands confirmed that two more people were quarantined on Wednesday.
While the minister did not reveal the circumstances surrounding the new additions, he did confirm that neither individual was on the Canadian flight with the four other people who were quarantined.