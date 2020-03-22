Sick at home with COVID-19: How to care for your loved ones infected with coronavirus

Those who are infected and don’t require hospitalization are instructed to stay home, but most live with families, roommates and pets at home.
Coronavirus cases continue to surge throughout the United States and experts say some portions of the country are beyond containment.
The wide-spread virus has a high person-to-person transmission rate and is beginning to seriously affect younger adults, not just older generations.
According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that tracked the first 2,500 cases in the U.S., nearly 40% of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized were between the ages of 20 and 54.
Those who are infected and don't require hospitalization are instructed to stay home, but that still leaves families and roommates vulnerable.