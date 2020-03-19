Several thousand more test kits ordered

Dr. Duane Sands, Minister of Health
There are an additional 750 COVID-19 test kits available in The Bahamas, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday, adding that the government has ordered an additional 5,000 to 6,000.
During a communication in the House of Assembly, Sands said the government has “enhanced testing capacity”.
“We can confirm that we have an additional 750 test kits in country at this time and we have ordered an additional 5,000 to 6,000 tests,” the minister said.
Sands said "every single Bahamian" will have access to testing.