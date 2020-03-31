Tuesday, March 31, 2020
'Screwed' If We Don't Use Covid-19 To Truly Reform
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
The Bahamas will be "screwed" if it does not use the "unique opportunity" provided by the COVID-19 pandemic to restructure itself for a sustainable 21st century future, it was argued yesterday.
Roderick Simms, a former Chamber of Commerce director who headed its Family Islands division, told Tribune Business that the crisis has "truly reset the world" and it cannot be "business as usual" in The Bahamas.
Warning Bahamians that "things will not return to the way they were" once the pandemic has passed, Mr Simms said the country will be dealing with a "totally different economic landscape" that does not include many existing businesses and where those that do survive realise they can "do more with less" and downsize.
Calling on all workers to prepare for what he views as the inevitable restructuring of the labour market and job opportunities, Mr Simms said COVID-19 had forced The Bahamas to shed its previous "reluctance" and embrace the digital technology era. And the "price of corruption" had also greatly increased.