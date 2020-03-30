Monday, March 30, 2020
Scientists may have found the missing Coronavirus link between bats and humans
By John Anderer
Just three months ago we were all enjoying that lazy week between Christmas and New Year’s. Everyone’s life is very different now, and it’s safe to say that no one expected 2020 to follow this route. They say the only constant in life is change, and what a change it’s been. In times like these, one of the most pressing questions we all find ourselves asking is why. Why now?
Ultimately, that's a question no one can answer; it's impossible to say why this virus emerged when it did. Scientists may be able to shed some light on how, though. A new study has concluded that pangolins, or scaly anteater-like mammals, may have been the viral missing link that facilitated SARS-CoV-2's transition from bats to humans.