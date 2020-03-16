Monday, March 16, 2020
Schools Closed Until April 14
By Jones Bahamas
With concerns over public health and the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that schools will be closed from March 16 until April 14.
The prime minister announced the closure of schools yesterday during his televised national address on the deadly disease.
According to Dr. Minnis, the minister of education will give a communication in the House of Assembly on Wednesday concerning the closure of schools. Read more >>