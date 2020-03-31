Sands: Woman who died had symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Minister of Health, Dr. Duane Sands
By Jasper Ward
Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said this morning that a suspected COVID-19 patient died at Princess Margaret Hospital last night.
“That patient was flown to Nassau (from Bimini) and subsequently died,” Sands told The Nassau Guardian.
“She was not COVID positive. We do not know why she died. We are treating her as a suspect case. There are obviously tremendous sensitivities. This is the unfortunate era in which we live.”
Pressed on what he meant by suspect, Sands replied, “The patient had symptoms consistent with and travel history that could mean that she was COVID positive. So, that was a very significant part of the clinical impression and she had to be managed as such even though she had not been tested.”
