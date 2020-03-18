Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Sands Refutes Claims of New COVID-19 Cases
By Jones Bahamas
Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands warned against the dissemination of fake news concerning COVID-19 and refuted false information about the spread of the disease.
Currently, there is only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
The 61-year-old female, who tested positive for the first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in The Bahamas, is in stable condition, according to Minster of Health Dr. Duane Sands.
Yesterday, the Minister of Health updated the media not only the patient, but ensured that more updates on COVID-19 in The Bahamas would be given in the House of Assembly on Wednesday. Read more >>