Thursday, March 26, 2020
Sands: “Every man for himself” as Dorian NGOs return home to fight COVID-19
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands has confirmed that several NGOs who were providing aid in The Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian have had to return to their home county.
This comes as countries around the world work to tackle the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Nearly six months ago Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm to hit the Northwest Bahamas, devastated both Grand Bahama and Abaco, debilitating the government’s ability to deliver health care services.
In the aftermath of the storm, several international organizations, including Samaritan’s Purse, sent volunteers to assist with the delivery of health care.
Additionally, organizations like World Central Kitchen and the World Food Pragramme were helping with food distribution.