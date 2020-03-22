San Jose Police Expected to 'Strictly Enforce' Shelter-In-Place Order Starting Monday

SF police have taken a more relaxed tone on ticketing people breaking the now Bay Area-wide shelter-in-place order; thus far, not a single citation for violating the mandate has been issued. San Jose law enforcement, however, has other plans beginning Monday.
The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) tweeted yesterday to announce they’ve issued zero citations to people infringing upon the isolation edict. Although, in the South Bay, San Jose city officials and law enforcement authorities are suggesting people and businesses rigorously abide by the pandemic-spurred stay-at-home order — or risk facing a misdemeanor next week. Read more >>