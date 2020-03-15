Royal Caribbean Suspends Cruises Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Symphony of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean ship.
Cruise giant Royal Caribbean has announced the suspension of its cruises in the United States for 30 days, as the major cruise lines have shut down their regional operations in the midst of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The move effectively shuts down cruises to the Caribbean region for at least the next month.
“We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country,” the company said in a statement, referring to the Coronavirus pandemic. And this is our part to play,” the company said.
