Rolle takes over as police commissioner

The new Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle (left) and now former Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson during the official handover of the command of the Royal Bahamas Police Force at Police Headquarters on Monday afternoon. (BIS PHOTO: PATRICK HANNA)
By Krystel Brown
Paul Rolle assumed the leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) today during a scaled-down handover ceremony at Police Headquarters.
Rolle, who began his tenure with the RBPF in 1983, is the eighth commissioner in an independent Bahamas.
He takes on this new role as the country remains under a 24-hour curfew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis noted the enormity of Rolle’s role moving forward.
“You assume command during a national emergency that will require great leadership, sensitivity and unity of purpose and command,” Minnis said during the brief ceremony.
“The country is looking to you and to the good men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force to help enforce our laws and the temporary emergency measures that will help us to combat the COVID-19 threat. I wish you well in your new command. You have my full support and that of the government of The Bahamas.”
The new commissioner said he is up to the task as he thanked the prime minister for the confidence reposed in him.