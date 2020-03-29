Sunday, March 29, 2020
Returning Bahamians impacted by border closure told to call nearest Embassy
By Deandrea S Hamilton
PUBLIC NOTICE ISSUED FRIDAY MARCH 27, 2020 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refers to the press release of the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), regarding the Government’s decision to close the borders of The Bahamas, to all incoming passengers, effective 27 March. Planes can come empty to pick up passengers and leave.
It is realized that this is likely to result in the dislocation of Bahamian nationals and residents who are abroad and seeking to return home.
We urge you to make direct contact with the nearest Bahamian Embassy, High Commission or Honorary Consulate. The addresses can be found on mofa.gov.bs. If there is no office near you, please contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at mofaconsular@bahamas.gov.bs or dgmfa@bahamas.gov.bs or mofabahamas@bahamas.gov.bs. (source)