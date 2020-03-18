Restaurants And Local Businesses Fearing The Worst

Leron Colebrooke, a Bay Street proprietor. Photo: Shawn Hanna/Tribune staff
A DAY after the country recorded its first case of COVID-19, some local restaurants are already starting to suspend operations as a precautionary measure to safeguard against the potentially deadly disease.
One of them is Twin Brothers restaurant, located on Arawak Cay.
A manager at Twin Brothers, who only wanted to be identified as Ms Nottage, said the restaurant in Arawak Cay will be closed until April 16 for safety reasons.
Meanwhile, other restaurant locations, she added, will end operations at a later date.
“Right now, we’re very concerned about (the virus) and also, with the safety of our employees. As of today, we’re closing down from March 16 to April 16 right now,” she told The Tribune yesterday.
“Arawak Cay location (will be closed) and, of course, the (other) outlets will be closed at a later date.”
With about 70 employees currently employed at Twin Brothers' Arawak Cay location, Ms Nottage said the restaurant's main focus is ensuring that all staff members are financially secure in view of the fast-spreading pandemic.