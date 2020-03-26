Thursday, March 26, 2020
Rebel-held Syria braces for coronavirus 'tsunami' -- without soap, running water or the prospect of social distancing
By Gul Tuysuz, Arwa Damon, Zaher Jaber and Eyad Kourdi, CNN
Idlib, Syria (CNN)Everything Fatima Um Ali needs to protect herself and her family from the novel coronavirus is out of reach. There is no running water, soap is expensive and hand sanitizer is an unaffordable luxury. She cannot even imagine what social distancing for her family of 16 would look like in the three tents they share in a makeshift camp near the Turkish-Syrian border.
"We try with our limited capabilities to keep clean. All those sanitizers, cleaning materials that you are talking about, we can't get," Um Ali tells CNN.
She lives in one of the many camps that have cropped up in the fields, olive groves, and rolling hills of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province. Most of the children have runny noses from exposure to harsh living conditions.