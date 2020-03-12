Ready For The Road! A First Timer’s Guide To Bahamas Carnival

What makes The Bahamas special among other carnivals, is the infusion of junkanoo, which represents the akan culture of The Bahamas.
Carnival is a beautiful, beautiful thing.
Hundreds of revelers line the streets in gorgeous glittery costumes, while drinking and dancing to the sweet sounds of Soca music. And imagine, this only happens on one day. The other blissful days are filled with fetes, j’ouvert, good vibes and more. What makes the Bahamas special among other carnivals, is the infusion of Junkanoo, which represents the Akan culture of the Bahamas.
This year’s festivities begin on Thursday, April 30th, and for those who are attending Bahamas Carnival for the first time, here’s your guide to all of the food, fun and fetes the island has to offer. Read more >>