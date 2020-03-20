Friday, March 20, 2020
Rbpf Distributes Covid-19 Policies
By EARYEL BOWLEG
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
THE Royal Bahamas Police Force has distributed its COVID-19 policies to officers, according to Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson.
He said the RBPF’s plan is in line with the government’s policies and has been handed to the minister of national security.
Commissioner Ferguson said: “We have distributed all of the policies that we have, that is placed directly in the hands of the acting deputy commissioner who has circulated (them) throughout the force. Next week there about, we (are) supposed to have somebody from the surveillance unit of Ministry of Health….being invited to come in and actually talk to our officers to make sure that we remain safe.
"You know we are a frontline group of men and women and so it is very, very important that we understand and get a full appreciation for how to protect ourselves first in order to serve the Commonwealth of the Bahamas."