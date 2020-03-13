Rastafarians call church hypocritical over stance against religious use

Priest Rithmond McKinney
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rastafarian Royal Ambassador Priest Rithmond McKinney yesterday called the Bahamas Christian Council’s (BCC) unfavorable outlook toward the use of cannabis as a religious sacrament “unfair, and hypocritical”.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, McKinney said the church uses wine, an alcoholic beverage, as a religious sacrament, but continues to espouse a view, which amounts to the oppression of Rastafarians.
“As you know, the Christian Council is not the government and we have a case in court already and the prime minister already tabled in the House concerning the Rasta man’s rights to his sacrament and I think the government want to protect that right for its citizens
“We continue to fight for respect in this country as an entity
“Everyone knows the Rastafarian man uses the cannabis as a sacrament and that is not something that rose up the other day.
“Everyone knows the Rastafarian man was being oppressed and being victimized over the years; and stereotyped over the years for the use of cannabis, and the ones in our community from the grassroots level. Read more >>
“We have been targeted all over this country for the use of cannabis.