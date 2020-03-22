Puerto Rico: Gov't Dismisses Rumor About Schedule to Spray Disinfectant From Helicopters

Labels it "fake news" - >iStock: Roman Stavila
A spokesperson for the Department of State of Puerto Rico denied the authenticity of a WhatsApp message that has been widely divulged among residents.
According to the message, whose origin has not been confirmed, the government had scheduled a mass disinfecting spree tonight by aerial means in order to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
"Tonight as of 11:00 p.m. no one will be able to be on the streets, close doors and windows. 5 Air Force helicopters will spray disinfectant as part of the protocol to eradicate the Coronavirus, Share (sic.)," the message reads in Spanish.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL contacted the press official for the Department of State, who acknowledged that they had also received the message, but labeled it as "fake news." Any government measures concerning COVID-19 and public health will be informed through official means, they assured. Read more >>