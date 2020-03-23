PUBLIC NOTICE: Apply Online for Social & Economic Assistance

Find out how to access help from the COVID-19 Economic Fall-Out.
- Government offices move online
- Limited public access at physical locations
- Help available for individuals and businesses
- Application forms available later this week
THE MINISTRY OF SOCIAL SERVICES
Tourism workers who have been placed on short workweeks should email requests for social assistance to the Ministry with a job letter, job identification, and national ID attached: socialservicesapp@bahamas.
SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTRE (SBDC)
Small Businesses should visit the SBDC website for access to the Business Continuity Loan Program. Online forms will be available at www.accessaccelerator.org on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
The NATIONAL INSURANCE BOARD (NIB)
Self-employed tourism workers are advised to apply online for the Government subsidized unemployment benefit through NIB. All other NIB registrants eligible for sick benefits or unemployment benefits should also apply online.
Forms will be available for download at www.nib-bahamas.com on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Email all applications to customerservice@nib-bahama