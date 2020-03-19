Prime Minister's Covid-19 Speech From The House In Full

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in the House of Assembly. (BIS Photo/Yontalay Bowe)
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis' speech on Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, House of Assembly, Wednesday, 18 March, 2020:
Mr. Speaker:
Late last evening health officials confirmed two additional cases of individuals who tested positive for Covid-19 on New Providence.
These individuals were identified through contact tracing.
The Ministry of Health’s surveillance unit has aggressively undertaken contact tracing activities for the initial case reported.
These contact tracing investigations have revealed that household members of the COVID-19 positive patient traveled to jurisdictions with known community transmission – Canada, Trinidad and Dubai.
