Prime Minister Minnis visits Ministry of Health COVID-19 EOC

Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis with Minister of Health the Hon. Dr. Duane Sands; Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, coordinator of the COVID-19 response and special adviser to the Prime Minister; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pearl McMillian.
To date, there are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas – nine confirmed in New Providence and one confirmed in Grand Bahama.
The Prime Minister was speaking today during a brief visit to the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) at the Ministry of Health to personally thank health professionals working to coordinate the response to COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
“Just as we will be successful in the war on COVID-19, we will be successful in the economic war,” said Prime Minister Minnis. “I am sure Bahamians are up to [the challenge]". Read more >>