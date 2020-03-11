Pages
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
President Trump addresses the nation on coronavirus pandemic
President Trump announced tonight that all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for the next 30 days, except for the UK.
Trump made the decision in order to "keep new cases from entering our shores." He said the new rule will go into effect beginning Friday at midnight.
Posted by
Derek Catalano
at
6:28 PM
