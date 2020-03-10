Friends of the Environment February E-News

|
Our education team was thrilled to get back into the classroom!
First Field Trip since Dorian!
An exciting moment for our education team was our first field trip since Hurricane Dorian ravaged our island. Students and teachers got to explore the mangrove ecosystem to see that amidst the destruction that there is still an abundance of beauty. Many of the mangroves have experienced extensive damage but there are also areas that remain pristine, which exemplifies the resilience of our environment.
Our field trip with Long Bay High School took us to Snake Cay where we could compare a bruised and battered mangrove forest with an almost pristine forest. It is amazing that the only thing dividing these forests is an 8 foot wide road, which leads to the coast. We addressed the importance of these ecosystems and the threats they face, then discussed what we can do to protect them. Students reflected on Hurricane Dorian, and the toll it not only had on us, as humans, but on our environment. We look forward to more field trips and interactions with the students of Abaco, immersing into and embracing our local ecosystems!
Long Bay is currently one of the only high schools open on the island. Many other students are completing virtual courses in various temporary locations.
After School Clubs with RISE Academy
RISE Academy at New Vision Ministries was formed to fill a need that was left by the closing of many Abaco schools because of Hurricane Dorian. FRIENDS is working each week with students of RISE Academy, covering topics such as scientific instruments and animals, along with what conservation means and how we can practice it.
Marine Debris Assessment
We are investigating priority areas for debris cleanup in each community. Help us out by sharing your community's concerns!
Hurricane Dorian Recovery & Restoration Campaign: Palm Beach Fundraiser
We had a fun filled, successful night thanks to everyone in attendance! Without your continued encouragement and support, we wouldn't be where we are today. Extra special thanks to our Host Committee and our Event Sponsors who made the event possible!
The evening was made even more poignant by the reunion of some of FRIENDS' current and former Staff, Board and family members, past interns, and faithful FRIENDS supporters. We are so grateful for everyone in our FRIENDS family and for the strength that they give us to continue this important work.
Reef Ball Celebration at Abaco Inn
Bringing it Home!
March 21st
We are looking forward to celebrating the resilience of Abaco's environment and sharing our plans for the future of Friends of the Environment. Come enjoy a fun party, and a wonderful dinner put on by chef Davy at Abaco Inn. Click here for more info, or to purchase tickets.
Kenyon Centre Update
The Kenyon Centre is occupied by Samaritan's Purse through the end of June, after which we will continue repairs. Please contact us if you would like information about availability as of July 2020.
Embracing Opportunity:
Clinton Global Initiative
This month, two of our staff members traveled to Puerto Rico to participate in the Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post Disaster Recovery conference. Hosted by the Clinton Foundation, this meeting allowed staff members to network with NGO's around the Caribbean who face the same adversities of natural disasters as we do in The Bahamas.
Donated Dinghies!
FRIENDS has been donated several rigid hull inflatable dinghies of various make and model. Your purchase of a dinghy will contribute directly to our efforts in relief and recovery following Hurricane Dorian. Sale prices between $1,200-$1,600. One soft-bottom inflatable is also available ($600) with proceeds to benefit Bahamas Marine Mammal Research Organisation.
Contact us for more details.
Abaco's Environment: Piping Plovers
Researchers from the U.S., Canada, and The Bahamas, in partnership with Friends of the Environment, have been closely tracking piping plovers on Abaco since 2011. Like everything else on Abaco this winter, the ability to complete these annual surveys was impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which is unfortunate given that information about plovers is especially valuable in the wake of hurricanes, which can result in mortality for the endangered shorebirds.
Fortunately, thanks to the diligent efforts of Keith Kemp, who along with other Abaconians, has been volunteering to conduct surveys on behalf of the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, researchers were able to piece together enough data to make some limited conclusions about the storm's local impact. Kemp began surveys in late July and August and returned in October and December to conduct additional rounds. By comparing the results of pre- and post-storm surveys, especially band resights, as well as looking at average flocks sizes at the sites from previous winter surveys, it appears that piping plover survival was high at the key sites surveyed by Kemp, which included several in Cherokee Sound, notably the Casuarina Point low tide site, down to Long Beach/Island Homes.
"That it is only a partial snapshot, but it is better news than we originally anticipated, based on the ferocity of the storm and scenes of damage," says Todd Pover, Senior Wildlife Biologist at Conserve Wildlife. "In retrospect, we know South Abaco, which harbors the majority of Abaco's wintering piping plovers, was impacted less severely by the storm, but the cays, especially Green Turtle and Guana, also have important populations of plovers, and we don't have enough survey data to know how they fared there, where they were likely at greater risk from the path of the storm."
On the positive side, the storm occurred early enough that not all of the plovers had arrived on their wintering grounds yet, although ironically it moved on from the Bahamas to hit a region of coastal North Carolina that hosts one of their most important migratory stopover areas, Pover adds.
Piping plovers will be returning to their breeding grounds along the Atlantic Coast of the U.S. and Canada in a few weeks, so researchers will get another chance to gauge their winter survival soon. And the International Piping Plover Census, conducted once every five years since 1991, is slated for next winter, so scientists hope that recovery efforts on Abaco have progressed enough by then to facilitate a return visit.
Flock of Piping Plovers, among the survivors of Hurricane Dorian, at Winding Bay. Courtesy of Lisa Davies
4ocean bags
FRIENDS has been happy to partner with 4ocean in their efforts to recycle plastic water bottles in Abaco. In an effort to properly recycle these water bottles that have been collected since Hurricane Dorian, we need your help.
4ocean will be collecting these blue bags filled with plastic water bottles, that were placed around the islands, THIS MONTH! If you have seen these bags around your community in Abaco, please let us know the locations and how many bags at each location.
With your help, we can send these bottles off to be recycled and help clean up our island!