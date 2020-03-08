Preparing for a pandemic: What should I buy? Are there places I should avoid?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta
(CNN)Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that the novel coronavirus will spread in US communities, and a case announced on Wednesday might be the country's first instance of it.
Now, health officials say, is the time for people in the United States prepare -- for canceled events, closed schools and interrupted work, and for the potential of widespread illness.
What is a pandemic?
No one knows what community spread could look like in the United States -- it could be mild or very severe. In case of an outbreak that spreads within US communities, what can you do to protect yourself and your family?
Here are 10 questions answered about how to prepare. Read more >>