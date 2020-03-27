Port Authority Set To Put Medical Facility On Standby

Sarah St. George
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
THE Grand Bahama Bahama Port Authority has confirmed its intent to provide a medical facility on standby for COVID-19 cases here on the island, according to GBPA vice chairman Sarah St George.
So far, there has been one confirmed COVID-19 case on Grand Bahama, bringing national count to five. The remaining cases are in New Providence.
In a press statement issued last evening, Ms St George said: "The GBPA is working hand-in-hand with GB Health Services and the government of The Bahamas to put an extra medical facility on standby and at the immediate disposal of GB Health Services, should the need arise."