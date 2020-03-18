Pope Francis tells Italians: ‘Don’t waste these difficult days’ as death toll jumps above 2,500

Pope Francis
Pope Francis has advised Italians to try to make the most of the coronavirus crisis by re-discovering the joy of family, as the country struggles to cope with the most acute outbreak of the virus outside China.
“During these difficult days we can find small, concrete gestures expressing closeness and concreteness towards the people closest to us, a caress for our grandparents, a kiss for our children, for the people we love,” Pope Francis told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper in an interview published Wednesday.
"These are important, decisive gestures. If we live these days like this, they won't be wasted."