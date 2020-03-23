Police: This is serious; stay home

A masked police officer stationed at a checkpoint on East Street and Robinson Road on Friday night. JASPER WARD
By Jasper Ward
Hundreds of police and defense force officers were deployed on the streets of New Providence on Friday night.
They were tasked with manning the empty streets and ensuring that Bahamians adhere to a nationwide curfew, which was imposed by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last week, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., they arrested alleged lawbreakers and checked identifications to ensure that individuals who were driving after hours had been granted permission by authorities.
Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson held a press conference in front of police headquarters minutes before this mass deployment.
“I want people to take this very serious,” he said. Read more >>