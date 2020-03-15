Pages
Sunday, March 15, 2020
PM COVID-19 address tonight
Tune in to your favorite local TV station on Sunday 15 March at 8pm for a National Address by Prime Minister Minnis on the proactive measures the Government is taking to reduce the risk of COVID-19.
