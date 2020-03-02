PM: Coronavirus presents “grave concern”

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis
Health officials assure of ability to contain, combat virus
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The globally spreading coronavirus (COVID-19) represents a grave threat to the safety and security of The Bahamas, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.
However, the prime minister assured The Bahamas is capable of containing and combating the virus, and is actively shoring up its health institutions in preparation for the potential threat.
“As a husband, father and grandfather, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a matter of grave concern,” Minnis said at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.
“As a doctor it is equally concerning.
“I have instructed this government and its health officials in particular to do everything in our power to combat, communicate and if needed, contain this health risk.” Read more >>