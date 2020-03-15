Pm Address On Coronavirus: All Schools Closed, Non Essential Travel To Other Countries Highly Discouraged

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis delivers his address on Sunday night.
In his speech, Dr Minnis said:
• Schools will close from Monday, March 16 until April 14.
• Doctors’ Hospital on Blake Road has been secured as a facility to treat individuals who test positive for Covid-19. This facility will be secured by Defence Force Officers. No visitors will be allowed into the facility unless authorised. We are securing another facility for quarantine purposes.
• Effective Thursday, March 19, the following travel restrictions will be introduced.
– Foreign nationals and foreign individuals who have travelled within the last 20 days from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Europe, will be prohibited entry into The Bahamas. This is in addition to restrictions already in place for China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. This restricted travel list of countries will be continuously monitored and updated as necessary.
– All Bahamian nationals and residents returning to The Bahamas through any point of entry from any of the restricted countries or an area where community infection and spread is present will be quarantined or be placed under self-isolation upon arrival and are expected to follow the protocols of the Ministry of Health.
– Bahamian nationals or residents returning to The Bahamas who have been abroad and believe that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact the Ministry of Health’s hotline or their local health provider.
– Non-essential travel by Bahamian nationals and residents and other countries is highly discouraged.
• There will be adequate food at food stores. There is no need for panic-buying.
• All national sporting events will be postponed.
• There is an indefinite suspension for all permits for use of public spaces. Read more >>