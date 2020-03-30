Plácido Domingo, once opera’s biggest star, has been hospitalized in Mexico with coronavirus

Placido Domingo - (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya Kelley
Plácido Domingo has been hospitalized in Mexico with complications related to COVID-19, Opera News reported on March 28.
In a press statement, a spokesperson for the opera singer reported that he is in stable condition but will remain the hospital for “as long as the doctors find it necessary until a hoped-for full recovery.”
The 79-year-old announced his positive COVID-19 diagnosis in a Facebook post March 22 and reported he had been experiencing fever and cough symptoms.
“Together we can fight the virus and stop the current worldwide crisis so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon,” he wrote. “Please follow your local government’s guidelines and regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves but our entire community.” Read more >>