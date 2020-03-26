Thursday, March 26, 2020
People intentionally spreading coronavirus could be charged with terrorism, DOJ says
By Paul LeBlanc, CNN
Washington (CNN)Individuals who intentionally spread the novel coronavirus could be charged with terrorism for the "purposeful exposure and infection of others," a Justice Department memo says.
Writing that the virus "appears to meet the statutory definition of a 'biological agent,' " Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the memo to federal law enforcement agencies and US attorneys Tuesday that "such acts potentially could implicate the Nation's terrorism-related statutes."
"Threats or attempts to use COVID-19 as a weapon against Americans will not be tolerated," Rosen said.