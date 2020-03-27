'People are scared that it'll be closed': Marijuana shops thriving during pandemic

Bahama Buds in Coos Bay (Courtesy Greg Allen)
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The state's restrictions on businesses in response to the coronavirus outbreak are having a major impact.
But one group of businesses benefiting from the changes - marijuana shops, thanks to the temporary clearing of red tape.
Sales are high at Bahama Buds in Coos Bay.
"People are scared that it'll be closed, so they want to make sure they have what they need on hand, and I'm glad the governor decided this was a necessity because a lot of people use it," Bahama Buds owner and founder Greg Allen tells us. "I mean, it is medicine."