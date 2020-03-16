Panic shopping escalates

Empty shelves at Xtra Value in Oakes Field.
By Jasper Ward
Residents yesterday swarmed grocery stores across New Providence in anticipation of and after the announcement of The Bahamas’ first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Dozens of people pushed carts filled to capacity through the crowded aisle of Xtra Value in Oakes Field.
They pushed past emptied shelves that once held hand sanitizer, chips, cleaning products and other items.
In one aisle, which was lined with generic bleach bottles, a man and woman argued over the last bottle of anti-bacterial kitchen cleaner on the shelf.
“Man, I just put those out there,” muttered an employee who was stocking the shelves.
The store was filled to the point where some patrons had to wait nearly an hour to be served. Read more >>