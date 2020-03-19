Thursday, March 19, 2020
Panic buying is forcing supermarkets to ration food and other supplies
By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
London (CNN Business)Supermarkets in countries around the world are rationing food and household staples in an attempt to prevent shortages as the coronavirus pandemic sparks waves of panic buying.
Food retailers in the United Kingdom including Tesco (TSCDF), Sainsbury's (JSAIY), Aldi, Waitrose and Ocado (OCDDY) are placing limits on the number of some or all products that customers can purchase. Similar measures have been taken by some outlets in the United States and Australia.
Popular products such as toilet paper, soap and long-life milk will be limited to two per customer, Sainsbury's CEO Mike Coupe said in a letter to customers. Tesco said it has introduced a purchase limit of three items on all its products. Read more >>