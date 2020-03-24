Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Online learning websites that'll level you up during the coronavirus lockdown
By Sukhbir Cheema
The coronavirus might have cast a spanner in the works for many people including businesses and organizations.
Because of the virus, also known as COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), close to a billion people have been forced to remain indoors in 35 countries worldwide.
With many of us not allowed to head outdoors, the best thing to do is to take advantage the current situation by leveling yourself up. Here's how you can do it through these online learning websites. Read more >>