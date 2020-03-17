Tuesday, March 17, 2020
One dangerous coronavirus 'self-check test' is circulating on social media. Here's why you should avoid it.
By Alaa Elassar, CNN
(CNN) Contrary to what some may think, not everything on social media is rooted in fact.
Case in point: A recent viral coronavirus "simple self-check test," which medical experts say is completely inaccurate.
Written on what appears to be the iPhone notes app, the three-part post falsely claims that people can find out whether they have coronavirus simply by holding their breath for more than 10 seconds. If they can hold their breath without coughing, the test claims they don't have the virus.
The post, which began circulating Twitter, Facebook, and emails last week, was falsely credited to a member of the "Stanford Hospital board." Stanford Health Care spokeswoman Lisa Kim told CNN the "dangerous" post is not affiliated with Stanford Medicine and "contains inaccurate information."
To debunk all the false information included in the post, CNN spoke to Dr. Robert Legare Atmar, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine.