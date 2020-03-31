‘Nygard Tried To Short-Change Us’

Peter Nygard
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
Peter Nygard's "alarming response" to the crisis engulfing his global fashion empire was to threaten to transfer its assets to a new company just one day after stepping down as its chairman.
The flamboyant Lyford Cay resident's plan to save his 52 year-old business from "the self-admitted worst financial crisis in its 52-year history", and potentially leave creditors out to dry, is detailed in court documents filed by the Nygard Group's stunned lenders who successfully petitioned the Canadian courts to place it into receivership.
Robert Dean, White Oak Commercial Finance's executive vice-president and head of risk management, alleged in a March 23, 2020, affidavit that Mr Nygard's fashion retail and distribution conglomerate had been teetering on the verge of "bankruptcy" since last year without lenders stepping in to provide funds.
He accused Mr Nygard of being personally "obstructionist and uncooperative" as Richter Advisory, the financial consultants appointed by White Oak and Second Avenue Capital Partners, its fellow lender, attempted to uncover his empire's true financial position and address multiple alleged breaches of the $40m credit facility they had made available to Nygard Group.