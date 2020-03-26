Thursday, March 26, 2020

Nine cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands

By Krystel Brown

An additional four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in The Bahamas, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands announced today.

The Bahamas now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Sands said the latest cases were confirmed On New Providence. Only one of the latest patients has a recent history of travel.

He said aggressive contact tracing is underway.

All of the patients are at home in isolation.

A total of 175 people have been tested for COVID-19 in The Bahamas, according to the minister.

Sands said there are 2,300 test kits in The Bahamas and more than 60 ventilators.  (source)
