Nine cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands
An additional four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in The Bahamas, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands announced today.
The Bahamas now has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Sands said the latest cases were confirmed On New Providence. Only one of the latest patients has a recent history of travel.
He said aggressive contact tracing is underway.
All of the patients are at home in isolation.
A total of 175 people have been tested for COVID-19 in The Bahamas, according to the minister.
Sands said there are 2,300 test kits in The Bahamas and more than 60 ventilators. (source)