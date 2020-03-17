NIB releases COVID-19 benefits fact sheet

National Insurance Board headquarters
The board confirmed both the Sickness and Unemployement Benefits are payable.
To access the Sickness Benefit, an individual must be employed on the day of or the day before the illness began, and must be able to satisfy the contribution conditions.
Those contributions are: “You must have paid at least 40 contributions overall; and you must have paid and/or been credited with: 13 contributions in the 26 weeks immediately before the week in which the period of quarantine was imposed; or 26 contributions in the 52 weeks before the week in which the period of quarantine was imposed; or 26 contributions in the contribution year immediately preceding the first day of your quarantine. Read more >>